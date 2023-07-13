July 13, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - MADURAI

Agro Food Chamber of Commerce and Industry has strongly objected to the inclusion of the GST network under the purview of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), administered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

In a press statement, Chamber president S. Rethinavelu said that this was against the interests of the business community. It infused threat in the minds of the traders, particularly honest tax paying assesses. Hundreds of notifications and circulars had been issued and amendments to the Act and Rules had been made since the introduction of the GST Act. However, till date even the enforcing tax officials have not fully understood the impact of the same, he said.

How can the government expect traders alone to understand these notifications and clarifications and comply with the same in letter and spirit. Even technical mistakes without any intention of tax evasion were being treated as great offences under the Act and heavy penalties were being levied. Under these circumstances, empowering ED under GST was adding insult to injury. The Centre should withdraw the same immediately, he said.

Sufficient provisions were already there under the GST Act and the Rules to prosecute erring traders. There was no necessity to empower ED, which would only threaten the honest tax payers to run away from trade, he said. Mr. Rethinavelu thanked the Tamil Nadu government for opposing the inclusion of GSTN under ED.