Madurai

Trade body gives moral support to today’s bandh

Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry has expressed its moral support to the nationwide bandh on Friday called by the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), New Delhi, to highlight problems and issues faced by traders and industries in implementation of Goods and Services Tax (GST).

Chamber president N. Jegatheesan said in a press release that though they have extended moral support, shops would be kept open for business. GST implementation had forced many to quit their business.

The government had implemented the most progressive tax system in a complicated manner. It had also fixed unbearable tax rates with numerous amendments, forcing the trade and industry to spend more time and money in following GST system. Industry representatives were not given an opportunity to discuss the problems and probable solutions directly with the GST Council.

