Trade body fears diversion of Singapore flight from Madurai

‘This is due to inability of flights to land in the airport from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.’

Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industries has expressed apprehension that the Madurai-Singapore direct flight service might get diverted to some other airport as Madurai Airport Director has not approved the proposed timings of Air India Express flight.

In a statement, its president, N. Jegatheesan, said that Madurai Airport was now working in two shifts between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. only. Due to deployment of insufficient number of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel, the third shift has not been functioning in Madurai Airport.

"Inability of flights to land in the airport from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. and continued non co-operation of the Madurai Airport Director and the Airport Authority of Madurai to take steps to declare the Airport as 24/7 airport, has resulted in diversion of many new flight services scheduled for Madurai Airport to other airports," he said.

Stating that the Madurai Airport Director has not given his approval for the scheduled departure time of Singapore flight at 9.35 p.m. since Madurai airport functions till 10.00 p.m. only, Mr. Jegatheesan said that Air India Express has no other option but to prepone the flight scheduled time since the landing time slot in Singapore was not feasible.

Trade and industry and the general public in southern districts were worried that the direct flight services from Singapore to Madurai and to Singapore from Madurai airport may be diverted to some other airport.

Stimulus for trade

Madurai-Singapore direct flight provides substantial stimulus for trade, industry and tourism growth in southern Tamil Nadu, benefitting passengers bound for Singapore and other eastern destinations from the southern districts. People hailing from Southern Tamil Nadu who were settled in Singapore and Malaysia come to Madurai for affordable medical treatment and the hospitality sector in the region would also flourish if the flight service was resumed, it was noted.

The chamber requested the Madurai Airport Director, Union Civil Aviation Ministry and the Members of Parliament in southern districts to take immediate steps to resume the Madurai – Singapore – Madurai flight operations as scheduled by Air India Express.