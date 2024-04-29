GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Trade body demands new rail route

April 29, 2024 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - Sivaganga

The Hindu Bureau

The Karaikudi Chamber of Commerce and Industries has demanded a new rail route for the region for the benefit of the people.

In a press release, the chamber president Sami Thiravidamani said that there was a need for a new rail route that would connect Karaikudi with Dindigul via Tirupattur, Singampunari and Natham. He said that it would benefit not only the people, but also traders.

He said that the Karaikudi-Madurai rail route was another long-pending demand of the people of the region. Surveys were conducted. However, apart from the surveys that were conducted, no necessary steps had been taken with regard to the railway project, he said.

Though buses ply frequently between the two places, it is a costly affair for the common man. The same to and fro travel on a train would work out cheaper. People can carry more equipment to work on a train when compared to a bus, he said. It was the same between Karaikudi and Dindigul, he said, adding that connecting Karaikudi with Coimbatore via Dindigul would also help the people of the region as there were more private bus services when compared to government bus services.

The chamber also demanded the development of Devakottai Road Railway Station, which, he said, required an infrastructure overhaul. There was a need to provide adequate shelter at the railway station to protect people from the scorching sun and the rain.

He said that there was also a need for adequate drinking water and toilet facilities at the railway station.

Further, the chamber demanded that the trains travelling to important cities passing through the station should halt at the station. Mr. Thiravidamani said that the chamber would make a representation to the railway authorities. Recently, a meeting was held with the rail users association following which the decision was taken, he said.

