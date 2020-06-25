Trade body condemns police brutality

CPI(M) cadre staging a protest against the custodial deaths in Thoothukudi on Thursday .

Madurai

25 June 2020 23:13 IST

Shops to down shutters today

The Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (TNCCI) has strongly condemned the police brutality that led to the alleged custodial death of traders P. Jayaraj and his son J. Benicks at Sattankulam in Thoothukudi district.

The trade body said all shops affiliated to TNCCI will down shutters on Friday in protest against the incident.

In a press release, TNCCI president N. Jagadeesansaid police thrashed the father and son under the pretext of inquiry over alleged violation of lockdown norms. “This is an inhumane act and has caused fear and anguish among the public.”

Advertising

Advertising

The TNCCI members stood in solidarity with the family members of the victims.

Stating that the policemen involved in the case must be booked for murder, Mr. Jagadeesan demanded a judicial inquiry into the incident.

“The government must take action against the policemen involved in the case to instil confidence among the public,” he added.