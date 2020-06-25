Trade body condemns police brutality

The Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (TNCCI) has strongly condemned the police brutality that led to the alleged custodial death of traders P. Jayaraj and his son J. Benicks at Sattankulam in Thoothukudi district.
The trade body said all shops affiliated to TNCCI will down shutters on Friday in protest against the incident.
In a press release, TNCCI president N. Jagadeesansaid police thrashed the father and son under the pretext of inquiry over alleged violation of lockdown norms. “This is an inhumane act and has caused fear and anguish among the public.”
The TNCCI members stood in solidarity with the family members of the victims.
Stating that the policemen involved in the case must be booked for murder, Mr. Jagadeesan demanded a judicial inquiry into the incident.
“The government must take action against the policemen involved in the case to instil confidence among the public,” he added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath