Trade bodies welcome TN Agriculture budget

March 21, 2023 10:48 pm | Updated 10:48 pm IST - MADURAI

Trade bodies in Madurai have expressed their satisfaction at the Tamil Nadu Agriculture Budget 2023-24. They said that it will help in the development of farmers and the agriculture sector and result in Tamil Nadu becoming a hub for food processing.

Agro Food Chamber of Commerce and Industry President S. Rethinavelu said that in the International Year of Millets, the decision to include more districts under the Millet Mission, to increase the production and consumption of millets bringing 50,000 acres of barren land under millet cultivation in five years and Millets Processing Centers at Dharmapuri, the Nilgiris districts were welcome.

He also welcomed the formation of Tamil Nadu Food Processing and Agri Export Promotion Corporation (TN-ApEx) to act as a lead organisation for the promotion of food processing and agricultural exports. He said that the proposal to create a new Regional Startup Hub in Thanjavur to promote agro technological innovations in Cauvery Delta Region was innovative.

Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry President N. Jegatheesan welcomed the announcement on the new mission to be launched in Madurai to increase the production of the Madurai jasmine and a project at Killikulam in Thoothukudi for a Palm Research Centre

He welcomed a separate cluster scheme for banana, allocations for pulses diversification project, for the creation of oilseeds special zone, allocation for setting up Chilli zones in Ramanathapuram, Virudhunagar, Sivaganga and Thoothukudi districts to promote chilli production keeping in view the development of Southern districts.

He said that it is highly commendable that the budget has allocated funds for various incentives to the farming community to produce cash crops like sugarcane, banana and coconut in a big way and it has given more importance to the production of millets, which is vital and healthy food. He welcomed the allocation for promoting organic farming in the State.