Trade bodies oppose proposed electricity tariff hike 

Trade bodies in Madurai have opposed Tangedco’s proposal to hike electricity tariff. They submitted their representations to the Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission (TNERC) at the public hearing held in Madurai on Thursday.

Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry President N. Jegatheesan said the electricity tariff had been increased on an average of 12% to a maximum of 73.85%. He said the increase in the debt of the electricity board was due to mismanagement and non implementation of power projects on time. Neither the trade and industry nor the public are responsible for the increase in the losses of Tangedco. Therefore, the proposal to hike power tariff should be dropped, he said.

Agrofood Chamber of Commerce and Industry President S. Rethinavelu said the electricity tariff hike should be postponed by two years. Most of the Agrofood Processing Units are in the MSME Sector. No tangible financial assistance was given to this sector, for revival after the COVID-19 lockdown. The electricity tariff hike would be a burden on them, he said

Madurai District Tiny and Small Scale Industries Association President M.S. Sampath suggested the government could promote solar energy projects and windmill energy projects by starting solar energy parks and windmill stations. The government should focus more on hydel power generation which has the lowest cost of power generation considering future requirements, he said.