Trade bodies, educational institutions celebrate Republic Day

Trade bodies, and educational and other institutions here celebrated the 73rd Republic Day with patriotic fervour on Wednesday. The events were held in strict compliance with COVID-19 guidelines.

At Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry, its president N. Jegatheesan unfurled the national flag. He spoke on the need for adequate infrastructure for Madurai.

At MADITSSIA, its president M.S. Sampath unfurled the tricolour in the presence of Association officer-bearers. District Child Welfare Committee celebrated the Republic Day at a home in Kallikudi, where various competitions were held for children. They were provided with presents and snacks.

At Madurai Kamaraj University College, Principal B. George unfurled the national flag. He emphasised that all should live life in harmony and eradicate the differences. Faculty members of the collage were present.

At Lady Doak College, Associate Professor, Department of History, Hepzibah Joseph unfurled the tricolour in the presence of faculty members. She delivered a speech on the major events which helped India bring into effect its Constitution.

At Kendriya Vidyalaya, Tiruparankundram, Principal A. Jerald unfurled the national flag. The Republic Day celebration was livestreamed. Both students and parents attended the virtual event. The Principal urged the students to work towards building a progressive nation.

At Solamalai Institutions, Retired General Manager of BHEL, Tiruchi, M. Muthukrishnan unfurled the national flag. At Al-Ameen Higher Secondary School, city-based entrepreneur Athilingam unfurled the national flag.