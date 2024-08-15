GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Trade bodies, educational institutions celebrate Independence Day in Madurai

Published - August 15, 2024 10:23 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Patriotic fervour and gaiety marked the 78th Independence Day celebrations in Madurai district on Thursday.

At the Government Rajaji Hospital, Dean C. Dharmaraj felicitated the workers at the Independence Day celebrations held at the Hospital. Gandhi Memorial Museum Secretary K.R. Nanda Rao hoisted the national flag on the museum premises.

Agrofood Chamber of Commerce and Industry president S. Rethinavelu hoisted the national flag at the Agro Food Trade Centre. Addressing the gathering, he said that the contribution of trade and industry was extremely important for the growth of the nation. At Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry, its president N. Jegatheesan hoisted the national flag on the chamber premises and said that the major infrastructure projects announced for Madurai should be implemented expeditiously. Tamil Nadu Foodgrains Merchants Association president S.V.S.S. Velshankar hoisted the national flag on the association premises. He said that the Madurai-Thoothukudi Industrial project should take shape.

The American College principal M. Davamani Christober hoisted the tricolour on the college premises and spoke about India’s growth in education, economy and science. At Kendriya Vidyalaya ITBP, Idayapatti, its principal K. Rathina Kumar hoisted the national flag and the school children staged cultural performances.

SBOA schools Madurai celebrated the Independence Day with Retired Joint Commissioner Labour Department, Madurai, N. Govindan hoisting the tricolour in the presence of Headmistress S. Anitha Caroline. Cultural programmes by the students and a parade by the NCC were the highlight of the celebrations. Retired Subedar Major and Honorary Lieutenant Santharam hoisted the national flag on MEPCO Schlenk Higher Secondary School premises. He spoke about the importance of self discipline and self defence.

Madurai Regional Passport Officer B. Vasanthan and Deputy Passport Officer S Alagesan presided over the Independence day celebrations at the Madurai Passport Office. Independence day celebrations were also held at the Madurai Kamaraj University.

