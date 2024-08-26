ADVERTISEMENT

Trade bodies demand simplification of GST Act and rules

Published - August 26, 2024 09:10 pm IST - MADURAI 

The Hindu Bureau

Trade bodies demand simplification of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Act and rules and stress on taking the matter as priority in the upcoming GST council meeting scheduled to be held on September 7. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Agro Food Chamber of Commerce and Industry, which has raised the demand for simplification, said, the Act in itself was riddled with complexities. It was difficult to be understood even by tax experts due to several notifications, clarifications and amendments in the past seven years.  

S. Rethinavelu, president of the body, suggested to start the simplification procedure in ensuring clarity in the rate of tax for different products.

ADVERTISEMENT

“GST is levied based on HSN code (Harmonised System of Nomenclature), an internationally standardised system of names and numbers used to classify traded products introduced by World Customs Organisation (WCO). 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He said that HSN code has 21 Sections covering all products, and under which there were 99 Chapters with 1,244 headings and 5,224 subheadings, describing different products.  

Products falling under the headings and sub-headings are subjected to different tax rates under GST and that causes the confusion in rate of tax leading to litigations, he noted.  

Mr. Rethinavelu suggested that the solution for the same was levying tax based on sections in HSN code i.e., all products covered under the broad heading of one Section should have only one rate of tax.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US