Track patrolling intensified

03 December 2020 21:24 IST

Four trains partially cancelled between Madurai and Thoothukudi

Southern Railway has partially cancelled four trains between Madurai and Thoothukudi to avoid rail movement on Friday as a precautionary measure ahead of Cyclone Burevi,

Train No.02693 Chennai Egmore - Thoothukudi Special and Train No.06236 Mysuru – Thoothukudi Special departing on Thursday would be short terminated in Madurai on Friday morning In the return direction, Train No.02694 Thoothukudi - Chennai Egmore Special and Train No.06235 Thoothukudi – Mysuru Special would depart from Madurai on Friday.

A railway official said that the weather condition was being closely monitored and more regulation in train services would be done wherever it was warranted.

Another official said over 1,500 trees along the railway track in the division were pruned in the last two months to prevent them from falling on the track or overhead cables. “This exercise has given us a good sense of relief as it minimises damage to tracks and overhead cable” he said.

A monsoon special rake with sand bags and other materials had been kept ready to attend to emergency situation. Senior officials were camping at different locations for closer monitoring.

Monsoon track patrolling had been intensified. “After the landfall, trolley inspection or engine inspection will be conducted before certifying the tracks for allowing passenger trains,” he added.