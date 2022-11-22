Track man felicitated for alertness

November 22, 2022 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - Madurai

Madurai Divisional Railway Manager P. Ananth on Tuesday felicitated a railway track maintainer, Karuppasamy, for alerting the locopilot of an express train about a weld failure near Srivilliputtur on November 20.

Even as Mr. Karuppasamy spotted the weld failure between Sivakasi and Srivilliputtur at 6.45 a.m., he saw Silambu Express, which was running late, approaching Srivilliputtur. He immediately ran in the direction of the train and stopped it by waving a red flag and averted an accident. He was honoured with a cash prize of ₹3,000 and a certificate.

Senior Divisional Engineers Narayanan, Praveena and Divisional Safety Officer Mohaideen Pitchai, were present.