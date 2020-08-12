Track inspection on

Officials of Research, Designs and Standards Organisation along with engineers of Madurai railway division have started periodical inspection of tracks on Wednesday.

A special train with a Track Recording Car began the inspection on the Tiruchi-Rameswaram section. In the coming days, the inspection would be conducted on Tiruchi-Tirunelveli; Vanchi Maniyachi-Thoothukudi; Tenkasi-Kollam; and Virudhunagar-Manamadurai sections. “This inspection is carried out twice a year on main lines such as Tiruchi-Tirunelveli/Thoothukudi sections and once a year on branch lines,” a railway engineer said.

“It helps in better maintenance of the tracks as we get technical reports on track geometry and track health,” he said.

RDSO has given various parameters to check such as gauge, alignment, level and surface of rails. Besides, lateral and vertical oscillations would also be recorded. The TRC would produce computer-based data through infra-red scanning of the tracks. “Based on track conditions on various stretches on different sections, recommendations will be made for immediate and planned attention for rectifying the deficiencies, if any,” the official said.