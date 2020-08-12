Track inspection on

Officials of Research, Designs and Standards Organisation along with engineers of Madurai railway division have started periodical inspection of tracks on Wednesday.
A special train with a Track Recording Car began the inspection on the Tiruchi-Rameswaram section. In the coming days, the inspection would be conducted on Tiruchi-Tirunelveli; Vanchi Maniyachi-Thoothukudi; Tenkasi-Kollam; and Virudhunagar-Manamadurai sections. “This inspection is carried out twice a year on main lines such as Tiruchi-Tirunelveli/Thoothukudi sections and once a year on branch lines,” a railway engineer said.
“It helps in better maintenance of the tracks as we get technical reports on track geometry and track health,” he said.
RDSO has given various parameters to check such as gauge, alignment, level and surface of rails. Besides, lateral and vertical oscillations would also be recorded. The TRC would produce computer-based data through infra-red scanning of the tracks. “Based on track conditions on various stretches on different sections, recommendations will be made for immediate and planned attention for rectifying the deficiencies, if any,” the official said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath