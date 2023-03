March 01, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Thoothukudi Melur railway station is being demolished to facilitate the ongoing track doubling work between the port town and Meelavittaan railway station. As the track doubling work between Thoothukudi and Madurai has reached the final stage, the work between Thoothukudi and Meelavittaan stations has been accelerated. To facilitate this work, the Melur Station near Second Gate area is being dismantled. So, it will not function temporarily between March 1 and 31.