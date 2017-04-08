Madurai

Madurai- Kanniyakumari track doubling work to start soon

Divisional Railway Manager Sunil Kumar Garg speaking at a function in Tirunelveli on Saturday.   | Photo Credit: A. Shaikmohideen

Intercity Express to be extended to Thiruvananthapuram from July 15

Track doubling work from Madurai to Kanniyakumari would begin soon and the first phase of works will be executed up to Virudhunagar, Divisional Railway Manager Sunil Kumar Garg said here on Saturday.

After the valedictory function of a three-day training programme on first-aid for employees at Tirunelveli junction, he told reporters that the total broad gauge conversion work between Shencottah and Punalur would be completed by June.

Summer special trains were being operated from various destinations in southern districts. Following demand, the Tiruchi-Tirunelveli Intercity Express would be extended to Thiruvananthapuram from July 15. Escalators would be erected on platforms five and six in Tirunelveli station.

There were 15 unmanned level crossings between Tirunelveli and Shencottah. The district administration, after considering the density of traffic, must apprise the railways about the need for subways in lieu of crossings.

