TPK Road pipeline work to be expedited, relief soon

June 18, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - MADURAI

The inconvenience caused to road users along Tirupparankundram Road near Alagappa Nagar intersection, due to pipeline work being undertaken by the Corporation authorities, is to end soon as Corporation Commissioner K. J. Praveen Kumar has directed the contractor to expedite the project by carrying out the work during night time also.

Because of the hold-up of vehicles due to the pipeline work opposite a departmental store on the busy TPK Road, vehicles have no other choice but to crawl between Alagappa Nagar railway gate and Pykara for the past one month.

On many occasions, the traffic police look helpless as even ambulances find it difficult to the cross the 500-metre stretch as the carriage space has vastly shrunk. Haphazard movement of vehicles from both sides adds to the melee and even results in road rage causing anxious moments to road users.

Hence, the visit of Mr. Praveen Kumar on Saturday midnight with senior officials from the revenue and engineering wings of the Corporation has given hope that the works would be expedited, a spokesperson of the Corporation told media persons on Sunday.