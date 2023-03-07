Town panchayat councillors allege financial irregularities; seek probe

March 07, 2023 03:44 am | Updated 03:12 am IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Seeking a comprehensive auditing and probe into alleged financial irregularities of Authoor town panchayat, councillors of the urban civic body submitted a petition to Collector K. Senthil Raj on Monday.

Led by Vice-Chairperson Maheswari, councillors of Authoor town panchayat submitted the petition to the Collector seeking comprehensive auditing of its accounts, particularly the expenditure, by competent officials and subsequent probe into the “financial irregularities” of the town panchayat to ensure transparent administration and weed out irregularities.

‘Reopen factory’

Supporters of Sterlite Copper, led by Thoothukudi People Livelihood Protection Association Thiyagarajan, submitted a petition seeking the early reopening of the sealed copper manufacturing unit.

Since thousands of families working with the copper manufacturing company had lost their employment after it was sealed and the case challenging the sealing of the plant had been pending before the Supreme Court for long, the Collector should recommend to the government the early reopening of the factory considering the livelihood of its employees and the loss of employment of thousands of people, who were getting an indirect employment.

‘Build memorial’

Members of Porunai River Water Management Association, led by its president L. Kannan, submitted a petition appealing to the State Government to celebrate the 150 th year of Srivaikundam Dam as official function and construct an arch to commemorate the occasion. Since the dam was constructed by then Collector R.K. Puckle, a memorial should be established near the dam and his descendants living in England honoured.

Stone pillars

A group of residents from Soosaipandiapuram submitted a petition complaining about the installation of stone pillars across the ‘common path’ being used by the villagers for decades. “When the pillars were removed with the help of the police, those who installed the pillars are threatening the villagers. Hence, the Collector should instruct the police to initiate action against the encroachers, who are threatening the public,” they said.

Bus operation

In his petition, Tamil Maanila Congress functionary Arumugam said women’s special free buses being operated from Old Bus-Stand to Thaalamuthu Nagar should be operated via T. Saveriarpuram, Teres Nagar and Maappillaiyoorani before reaching the new bus stand.

Congress functionary Machendran submitted a petition seeking repairing of the primary health centre buildings and construction of quarters for the nurses so that the patients could be given treatment round-the-clock. A petition appealing to the Collector to declare local holiday for ‘Panguni uththiram’ celebrations was also submitted.