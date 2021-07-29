Town buses on five new routes, long-distance service flagged off

Aruppukottai

29 July 2021 21:16 IST

Ministers R.S. Raja Kannappan (Transport), K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran (Revenue) and Thangam Thennarasu (Industries) on Thursday flagged off buses on five new routes and a new bus from Veeracholan to Chennai.

The Ministers said the buses in the new routes were introduced to fulfill increased demand from passengers.

Advertising

Advertising

The new routes were Virudhunagar-Tiruchuli via Mallankinaru, Kalkurichi, Krishnapuram, P. Pudupatti junction, Narikudi-Tiruppuvanam via A. Mukkulam, Pulvaikarai, Avarangulam, S. Nangur, Karuvakkudi; Aruppukottai-Tiruchuli via Aathipatti, Kandamangalam, Paraikulam, Kottam, Pulikurichi.

The other two routes are Kariyapatti-Tiruchuli via Kukkankulam, Esali, Kumilangulam, Inakkaneri and Kariapatti-Allalaperi via Mudkkankulam, Avarampatti, Uduppukulam, Manaivenadal.

Resumption of services

Three town bus services that were suspended were revived on the occasion.

The buses would be operated on Kariyapatti-Chokkanendal via Srirampurm, Mudukkankulam and Thenri; Aruppukottai-Velaneri via Narikudi, Karaiyur, Mayaleri and Pidariseri and Kariyapatti-Tiruppuvanam via Meenakshipuram, Mustakurichi, S. Nangoor, Karuvakudi and Allinagaram.

SETC bus

A new long-distance bus service of State Express Transport Corporation from Veeracholan to Chennai was also flagged off by the Ministers.

The bus would go through Parthibanur, Paramakudi, Ilayangudi, Sivaganga, Tirupattur, Tirumayam, Pudukottai, Tiruchi and Villupuram.

“If there were more demand for buses in any particular route, that would also be considered,” Mr. Raja Kannappan said.

The Ministers also gave away assistance worth ₹12.82 lakh under various schemes to 100 beneficiaries under “Chief Minister in Your Constituency” scheme.

Virudhunagar Collector J. Meghanath Reddy and MLAs A.R.R. Seenivasan (Virudhunagar), Murugesan (Paramakudi) and G. Ashokan (Sivakasi) were present.

District Revenue Officer R. Mangalaramasubramanian, Managing Director of Madurai TNSTC, S.S. Rajmohan, Project Director (District Rural Development Agency) P. Thilavagathi, Regional General Manager (TNSTC) R. Sivalingam, Commercial Manager K. Marimuthu and Tiruchuli Tahsildar Muthukrishnan were among those who were present.