Towering cutouts for Udhayanidhi, Mari Selvaraj installed in Tirunelveli, defying HC order

June 28, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Even as the Madras High Court has banned the installation of cutouts for leaders or celebrities who are alive, two towering cutouts for actor and Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and film director Mari Selvaraj have been installed in front of a theatre complex here in view of the release of their movie Maamannan.

When the flex banners glorifying Mr. Udhayanidhi and Mr. Mari Selvaraj were being erected around Ram and Muthu Ram Theatres at Udaiyarpatti near Tirunelveli junction without permission, police rushed to the spot and asked the workers to remove the banners. However, they went ahead and erected the 75-foot-tall scaffolding for installing the cutouts.

Corporation Commissioner V. Sivakrishnamurthy said the police had given a no-objection certificate for installing the cutouts, while the police claimed that it was the Corporation which gave permission.

