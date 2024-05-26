GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Tower wagon shed commissioned in Karaikudi

Published - May 26, 2024 07:33 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
The tower wagon shed established in Karaikudi under Railway Electrification project.

The tower wagon shed established in Karaikudi under Railway Electrification project. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

A new tower wagon shed has been commissioned in Karaikudi as part of the Railway Electrification project.

The covered shed includes stabling and inspection facilities for tower wagons used in electrified railway sections. The facility was constructed at a cost of ₹1.5 Crore, a statement said.

The self-propelled tower wagon is essential for preventive and breakdown maintenance of overhead traction equipment (OHE). It is also used for annual and periodic overhauling of OHE, improving the reliability of the OHE systems and ensuring prompt restoration during failures.

Tower wagon is  equipped with a self-contained mini-workshop, generator, electro-hydraulic platform lifter, double engines for fail-safe operations, inspection dome and staff restrooms.

The electro-hydraulic platform lifter allows platforms used for installing or inspecting overhead lines to be lifted, lowered, or rotated, the statement said.

It can also be operated manually.

The wagon, powered by two independent under-slung engines, features an improved braking system. The engines, fitted under the wagon for natural cooling, create more working space inside. The overhead lines can be inspected from an insulated inspection dome on top, and the wagon can record visuals of pantograph movements.

OHE depots 

Madurai Division of Southern Railway is maintaining 1,124 route km of electrified sections with 1,742 km of track. Routine inspection and maintenance of the electrified sections are managed by 15 OHE depots located in Manapparai, Dindigul, Palani, Madurai, Pudukottai, Manamadurai, Virudhunagar, Kovilpatti, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Sengottai, Nazareth, Rajapalayam, Punalur, and Karaikudi.

Tower wagons are stationed at Manapparai, Dindigul, Palani, Madurai, Manamadurai, Virudhunagar, Kovilpatti, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Sengottai, and Karaikudi. Another tower wagon shed will be commissioned in Rajapalayam shortly, the statement said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.