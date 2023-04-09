Tourists visiting Kazhugumalai want ASI to post guides

April 09, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Tourists, including students, on a day-long excursion to Kazhugumalai at Kovilpatti Taluk of Thoothukudi district have appealed to Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to explore the possibility of posting trained and authorised guides.

In a letter to ASI, the Thoothukudi District Travel and Tourist Association has said that hundreds of people visit Kazhugumalai through out the year, where the famous Kazhugachalamurthy temple is located. The tourist spot, which houses the Vettuvan Koil and Jain beds, stands unique for its shape.

The rock-cut temple in Kovilpatti taluk has become the cynosure of all eyes, especially, after it was announced as a heritage town by late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa in the State Legislative Assembly under Rule 110 on July 15, 2014.

Though the then government spent about ₹50 lakh and built a Children’ s Park, planted some trees around a few years ago, the visitors are disappointed over the absence of proper guides. “Many people come here and take ‘selfies’ and go back,” Robert, a member of the association, said.

He expects the government to make it a memorable tourist spot. When trained guides are available, they can educate the visitors about the historic importance and heritage value of the temple, which has many unique features, he added.

By installing high-mast lamps, Kazhugumalai could look like Palani hills during night, Karthikeyan, an auto driver, said.

Many school teachers, who accompany their students, also wish that guides are available at the tourist spot. It will make a big change to the children. Instead of taking ‘selfies’, they can acquire sound knowledge of the historic place, they add.