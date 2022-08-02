Madurai

Tourists to be allowed to visit Idukki dam

L Srikrishna GUDALUR August 02, 2022 17:56 IST
Updated: August 02, 2022 18:00 IST

Ahead of Onam festival, the district administration of Idukki in Kerala had proposed to allow tourists to visit Idukki dam, said PWD officials here on Tuesday.

The dam, situated on the western side of Theni district between Kuravan Malai (at a height of 839 feet) and Kurathi Malai (925 ft.), is under the maintenance of Kerala State Electricity Board. The 555-foot-high reservoir and Vaishali caves can be visited by the tourists till October 31.

Advertisement
Advertisement

According to the officials, battery cars are available for visitors, and for eight persons the charge would be ₹600. Entry fee for adults is ₹40 and for children ₹20 per head. The visitors should produce their identity cards during entry and electronic gadgets and mobile phones are banned for security reasons.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The visitors would be allowed from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. except on Wednesdays, they said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...