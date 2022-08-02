Tourists to be allowed to visit Idukki dam

Ahead of Onam festival, the district administration of Idukki in Kerala had proposed to allow tourists to visit Idukki dam, said PWD officials here on Tuesday.

The dam, situated on the western side of Theni district between Kuravan Malai (at a height of 839 feet) and Kurathi Malai (925 ft.), is under the maintenance of Kerala State Electricity Board. The 555-foot-high reservoir and Vaishali caves can be visited by the tourists till October 31.

According to the officials, battery cars are available for visitors, and for eight persons the charge would be ₹600. Entry fee for adults is ₹40 and for children ₹20 per head. The visitors should produce their identity cards during entry and electronic gadgets and mobile phones are banned for security reasons.

The visitors would be allowed from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. except on Wednesdays, they said.