Tourists throng Courtallam

COVID-19 guidelines flouted as many waterfalls remain overcrowded

TENKASI

Neglecting the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP), laid out in view of COVID-19 pandemic, tourists thronged Courtallam falls in large numbers, causing anxious moments to officials on Sunday.

A majority of the waterfalls were overcrowded in view of the long Christmas weekend and only a few visitors appeared to be adhering to the SOP.

“For the number of tourist footfall, the police personnel at the falls appeared to be no match. The men in khaki, repeatedly appealed to follow the SOP and staggered the crowd, but by noon, the number touched an all time peak,” a tourist Ramesh from Virudhunagar said and added that the markings made by the officials on the ground went for a toss.

As the falls drew a huge crowd, lodge owners, auto drivers and restaurant operators were happy.

“The saral season totally went dry for us due to the lockdown. Subsequently, in August-September, when the trade and merchant associations pleaded with the government, there was no sign of any relaxation. Only since the last 10 days, there has been a crowd arriving here,” said Antony, who works in a lodge here and added that the last three days were house-full on our premises.

When The Hindu contacted, Collector G.S. Sameeran said that the officials were clearly told about the guidelines to be followed.

“At any given point, we had planned to allow only 20 minutes for a group to go near the falls and after the batch was released, the next batch came in. Being a long weekend, the crowds had thronged the Courtallam and the footfalls had gone up. We will continue to keep a close vigil and depending on the need, the number of police personnel may be increased,” he added.

Health Department officials said that though Courtallam received a floating population, the surroundings were kept clean and tidy.

The Collector said that the entry points to the district and the check posts, including Puliyarai, were under a constant watch.

“The returnees from overseas were being screened based on the government data of arrivals at the airports. The residents can also share details of their neighbours with the officials, who have just arrived from overseas as it may be useful to get checked early,” he added.

After the pandemic surfaced, the State government had announced lockdown since March 25. Very recently, when there were certain relaxations in the curfew, the Courtallam was opened to the tourists from December 15. With heavy flow and floods, the visitors were not permitted initially, but in the last three days, braving cold conditions, people thronged the spot.