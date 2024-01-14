Tourists from France, Italy, Portugal get a taste of Pongal festival at Sattur

January 14, 2024 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - Sattur

Tourists from Italy, France and Portugal were presented a slice of traditional Pongal festival at Sirukulam village near Sattur on Sunday.

The tourists, both men and women, were thrilled when they were brought to the village in bullock carts, which form the basis of the harvest festival. Later, they were accorded a traditional welcome with garlands. Sandal paste and kumkum adorned their foreheads.

The colourful kolams drawn by the villagers drew their attention. Later, they witnessed the traditional way of making Pongal using brass pot over firewood oven. The tourists also tried their hand in the making of the Pongal.

Sugarcane and plantain decked up the venue.

The playing of nagaswaram and thavil and the classical Bharatnatyam and folk dances of karagattam, puliyattam, madattam kept the foreigners thrilled throughout the three-hour programme in the presence of Virudhunagar Colllector V.P. Jayaseelan.

The Collector said though every religion had many festivals, Pongal was a unique festival celebrated by all.

Later, they took part in urdiyadi game where in the blinded folded persons attempt to break a dangling pot with long stick.

Similarly, they were also given a taste of traditional millet food and the famous Sattur sevu at an exhibition put up by the members of Self Help Groups for Women.

Project Director, District Rural Development AGency, R. Dhandapani, District Tourism Officer T. Uma Devi, and Revenue Divisional Officer, Sattur, Sivakumar, were among those present.