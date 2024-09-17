Tourists flock to Kanniyakumari

Tourist spots in Kanniyakumari district were packed with visitors over the weekend and on Monday and Tuesday. Tourists from across Tamil Nadu and the neighbouring States visited the district as it was a long weekend on account of Onam and Milad-un-Nabi.

The district witnessed a heavy rush of tourists from Saturday onwards and all Hotel and lodge rooms were booked for the four days. There was traffic congestion owing to heavy vehicular traffic throughout. Tourists flocked the beach to watch the sunrise and sunset. However, they had to wait for a couple of hours to take a boat ride to the Vivekananda Rock Memorial. The visitors also demanded shelters on the jetty.

