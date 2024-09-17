GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tourists flock to Kanniyakumari

Published - September 17, 2024 10:01 pm IST - KANNIYAKUMARI

The Hindu Bureau

Tourist spots in Kanniyakumari district were packed with visitors over the weekend and on Monday and Tuesday. Tourists from across Tamil Nadu and the neighbouring States visited the district as it was a long weekend on account of Onam and Milad-un-Nabi.

The district witnessed a heavy rush of tourists from Saturday onwards and all Hotel and lodge rooms were booked for the four days. There was traffic congestion owing to heavy vehicular traffic throughout. Tourists flocked the beach to watch the sunrise and sunset. However, they had to wait for a couple of hours to take a boat ride to the Vivekananda Rock Memorial. The visitors also demanded shelters on the jetty.

Published - September 17, 2024 10:01 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.