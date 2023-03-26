Tourists escape flash flood in Kumbakarai falls

March 26, 2023 11:34 pm | Updated 11:34 pm IST - Theni

Flash flood at Kumbakarai falls near Devadanapatti caused tension for tourists who were frolicking in the falls on Sunday. Forest personnel who were present at the spot, guided them to safety swiftly.

According to forest officials, the summer showers that was reported in Kodaikanal hills in the afternoon led to the flash flood at Kumbakarai falls around 4 p.m.

As the forest personnel kept a close watch on the water flow, they immediately alerted the tourists and helped them escape the gushing flow.