Tourist vehicle operators protest new life tax

December 07, 2023 05:59 pm | Updated 05:59 pm IST - Madurai

Members belonging to the Federation of Madurai District All Tourist Vehicles Drivers and Owners Welfare Association staged a demonstration in front of the Regional Transport Office, South, protesting against the new life time tax being imposed on old tourist vehicles.

The protesters said that tourist operators were bringing in huge revenue for the State exchequer and promoting tourism among domestic and foregin tourists.

Even as the insurance premium amount and other taxes were on the rise, the Tamil Nadu Government’s order on November 7 imposing life tax on tourist vehicles had put a huge burden on them.

The Government had ordered the tourist operators to pay the tax within 23 days which had come as a bolt from blue, they pointed out.

The Government has fixed 20% as life time tax or ₹4 lakh for new vehicles and 18.75% or ₹3.75 lakh for already registered vehicles.

The operators contended that the owners have been paying ₹7,700 annual tax for an SUV bought in 2011. After having paid up ₹92,400 as tax for 12 years, it was not fair to demand to pay ₹1.47 lakh as life time tax.

“As per Motor Vehicles Act the life of a tourist vehicle was only 15 years, why should a huge amount be paid as life tax for a 12-year-old vehicle which has residual life of only three years,” a tourist vehicle operator M. Mohammed Amin asked.

Similarly, annual tax of ₹1,15,500 had been paid for 15 years for a 2008-model tourist vehicle. “Is it fair to force us to pay again another ₹81,000 towards life tax. In that case, will the life-span of the same vehicle be extended to another 15 years,” he asked.

In this backdrop, the RTO offices have been denying renewal of fitness certificate and permits demanding that they pay the life time tax.

“We are not able to operate our vehicles during the Sabarimala season now. Though the annual tax already paid would expire only on December 31, 2023, the vehicles are being stopped at checkposts. We are questioned as to why we had not paid the life time tax and they penalise us,” he complained.

This high-handedness was crippling the business of the tourist vehicle operators and the livelihood of thousands of families.

Hence, the Government should revoke the order on life time tax and continue with annual tax to save the industry, the federation said.