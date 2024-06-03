Tourist vehicle drivers, owners flay hike in parking and entry charges at Madurai airport

Drivers and owners of tourist vehicles are unhappy with the hike in parking and entry charges at Madurai airport. Recently, the airport authorities had announced the implementation of an automated vehicle parking management system.

Hundreds of hired and private vehicles pick up and drop off passengers daily at Madurai airport.

Private firms ink pact to charge an entry fee for vehicles coming to the airport and the charge price seems to have increased since the change of the contractor from June 1, they said.

They said that they find a great difference in the charges for ‘Yellow’ board vehicles and white board vehicles. “There is also a high risk if the vehicles rush to get out of the airport premises within the stipulated time,” they said.

Regarding the issue, members of the Federation of Madurai District All Tourist Vehicle Drivers and Owners Welfare Association gathered at Avaniapauram Police Station and submitted a memorandum.

Chairman of the federation Ramanadhan stated, “ that due to a change in the contractor the private vehicles will be charged less and travel board operators will have to give six times more charge just to enter the airport”.

“The Avaniapuram Inspector said that they will facilitate a meeting with the Airport authorities”, he added.

On the other hand the airport authorities say that they would refer the issue to their higher officials and come up with a solution.

