Tourist van falls into gorge on Kodaikanal-Palani ghat section, one dead, several injured

May 15, 2023 04:17 pm | Updated 04:17 pm IST - KODAIKANAL

The incident took place on Sunday night; the van, carrying 22 passengers from Tiruvarur district, was on its way back, when it fell into a gorge at the seventh hairpin bend on the Kodaikanal-Palani ghat section; a 48-year-old woman was killed; the injured have been hospitalised

The Hindu Bureau

A tourist van with 22 passengers, travelling from Kodaikanal to Palani on the ghat section, reportedly fell into a 100-feet deep gorge at the seventh hairpin bend on the section, killing a 48-year-old woman, on Sunday night.

Police from Palani and Fire and Rescue Service personnel rushed to the spot after they received information from local residents about the accident. Since it was late and very dark, the rescue operation was challenging. The injured victims however, were rescued safely and rushed to the Palani Government Hospital.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that the passengers hailed from Mannargudi in Tiruvarur district. They had come to Kodaikanal two days ago and were returning on Sunday night. As the van was approaching the seventh hairpin bend, it is said to have suddenly lost control, falling into the gorge.

The deceased was identified as as K. Mariammal (48) of Madigai Gandhi Colony near Thanjavur district. The names of the injured included R. Mugeswaran (15) of Muthupettai Mannargudi, Divya (29), Tansika (4), Gowri (18), Gayathri (21), Bharati Selvam (15) and the driver Illamparuthi (25) among others.

A senior officer, who was overseeing the rescue operation, said that except for a few, every person on board had suffered multiple injuries. Some had suffered fractures, and after preliminary medical assistance, they were taken to the Government Dindigul Medical College Hospital.

