March 26, 2023 - Madurai

A Bharat Gaurav tourist train would be run through Madurai to pilgrimage spots like Puri, Konark, Kolkata, Gaya, Varanasi, Ayodhya and Allahabad.

The tourist train service, Punniya Teertha Yathirai, would leave Kochiveli on May 4 and would be run via Kollam, Sengottai, Tenkasi, Rajapalayam, Sviakasi, Virudhunagar, Madurai, Dindigul and Tiruchi.

The train would return on May 15.

The economy package of fare is ₹20,367 and comfort package is ₹35,651 per passenger.

This includes AC/non-AC hotel accommodation, fresh up at destinations, road transfers, on board, off board south Indian vegetarian meals, tour escort, drinking water and travel insurance.

Further details can be obtained from IRCTC officials over 9003140680/682, 8287931964 (Chennai) and 8287931977, 8287932122 (Madurai).