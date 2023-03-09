ADVERTISEMENT

Tourist train to Kashmir from Madurai on April 17

March 09, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A tourist train under Bharat Gaurav programme has organised a tour to Jammu, Kashmir, Delhi, Jaipur and Amritsar from Madurai.

A statement said that the train would leave Madurai on April 17. The tourists can visit Srinagar, Sonmarg, Gulmarg, Amritsar, Delhi, Agra and Jaipur during the 16-day tour. The fare for each person is ₹51,900 for 3-tier AC and ₹38,880 for sleeper class. Another train is leaving for the same circuit from Coimbatore on May 7. The fare for the 15-day tour is ₹73,000 for first AC and ₹47,700 for 3-tier AC.

The trains, with two pantry cars, would serve south-Indian vegetarian dishes. Tourists would be provided accommodation, sight-seeing, transport. A tour manager and security along with CCTV would be provided during the tour.

Further details can be obtained from 73058 58585. Reservation can be done through www.railtourism.com

CONNECT WITH US