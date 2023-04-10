ADVERTISEMENT

Tourist jumps off hotel’s first floor in Kanniyakumari

April 10, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - KANNIYAKUMARI

The Hindu Bureau

A tourist from Kerala jumped off the first floor of a hotel in which he was staying after his wife reportedly refused to give him money to buy liquor.

 Police said a group of tourists from Alappuzha in Kerala arrived in Kanniyakumari on Sunday evening. On Monday, one of the tourists, Rathish, 30, asked his wife for money to buy liquor. When she refused, he went to the third floor of the hotel and threatened her that he would jump if she did not give him money. Even as other guests and hotel staff alerted the police and fire and rescue services, Rathish continued with his threat.

 After the police and fire and rescue services personnel held talks with him, he came to the first floor and renewed his demand. When the police asked him to come to the ground floor and get the money from his friends, Rathish jumped from the first floor. He suffered fracture in the leg and hip and was rushed to hospital.

 Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.

