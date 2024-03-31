ADVERTISEMENT

Tourist from Thoothukudi rescued from gorge at Dolphin Nose in Kodaikanal

March 31, 2024 06:43 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - KODAIKANAL

A 22-year-old youth from Thoothukudi, who had come to the hill station with his friends, fell into a gorge at Dolphin Nose in upper Kodaikanal on Sunday.

Fire and Rescue Services personnel rushed to the spot and after battling for an hour, saved the youth from the clutches of death.

He had almost fallen in a 100-feet deep gorge. There were thick bushes around and a few boulders down. Some of the trained fire fighters, who were familiar with the terrain, rescued the victim An uneasy calm prevailed in the tourist spot after the news spread in the region.

Lack of police personnel added more confusion at Dolphin Nose.

A fire and rescue service department official identified the youth as Dhanraj, 22, from Thoothukudi district. It seems, he along with five of his friends, had come here on three two-wheelers. They were moving from one spot to the other on their bikes. At Dolphin Nose, it is said Dhanraj went and stood atop a sharp rock and suddenly fell while taking photos from his mobile phones.

He suffered bruises and multiple injuries. He was rushed to the Government Hospital for first-aid and subsequently moved to Dindigul for treatment, the official added.

