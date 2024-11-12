Tourism Minister reviews development projects in Kanniyakumari and Thoothukudi

Tamil Nadu Tourism Minister R. Rajendran on Tuesday inspected ongoing development projects at tourist destinations in Kanniyakumari and Thoothukudi districts.

Mr. Rajendran said that not only people from Tamil Nadu but also tourists from across the country visited Kanniyakumari for its attractions. Thirparappu waterfall, one of the major tourist attractions in the district, drew nearly six lakh visitors annually. In order to make the waterfall more tourist friendly, various development projects such as dressing rooms, toilet facilities and children’s park had been implemented at a cost of ₹4.30 crore.

He also visited Mathur Aqueduct (Thottipalam) and inspected ongoing development projects worth ₹3.50 crore. The projects included the creation of canteen areas, toilets, ticketing counters and parking spaces. The site attracted one lakh visitors, he noted.

Further, the Minister inspected newly constructed parking facilities at Sanguthurai and Sothavilai beaches. He also reviewed development works at Triveni Sangamam and Sunset Point where new amenities such as Children’s park, sitting areas and parking facilities were being developed. Additionally, he monitored the 3D technology project at Thiruvalluvar Statue, which was being developed at a cost of ₹11.98 crore.

He also visited Manapad, Kulasekarapattinam, Kayalpattinam and Mullakkadu in Thoothukudi district. and reviewed the shore line at Manapad for development of water sport activities. Additionally, he inspected the rooms managed by Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation at Tiruchendur, assessing their quality.

