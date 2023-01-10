ADVERTISEMENT

Tourism Department to host Pongal festivities for foreign tourists

January 10, 2023 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Adding colour to celebrations on Pongal Day, Department of Tourism would conduct festivities at Kuravankulam village in Alanganallur town panchayat in Madurai district for domestic and foreign tourists.

In a press statement, Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar said various folk and cultural programmes have been planned. Foreign tourists would be transported to the village in a special bus on Sunday morning. They would be given a taste of the culture and traditions of the State. They will take part in preparing Pongal traditionally.

The foreign tourists would also be taken to witness jallikattu events at Alanganallur Foreign tourists participating in the two events can make reservations at the District Tourist Office on West Veli Street by providing details and a photocopy of their passport. For further information, contact District Tourism Office on 0452 2334757 or touristofficemadurai@gmail.com.

