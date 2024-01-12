Tourism department organises cultural tour for Pongal festival

January 12, 2024 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - MADURAI

Tamil Nadu tourism department is organising a cultural tour for interested people and foreigners for two days on January 16 and 17 to mark Pongal festival.

The tour would showcase various art forms and traditions for the visitors. The cultural tour would take place at Thuvariman in Madurai. The registered public would be taken on a special bus arranged by the Tourism department on January 16.

The visitors would be given a traditional welcome by the villagers and introduced to all the practices followed by the people of the State in celebrating the Pongal festival.

On the following day, the foreigners would be taken to the Alanganallur jallikattu location to witness the grandeur of the sport at the native location.

Interested persons could register for the tour at the Tourist department office on West Veli Street in Madurai by producing their documents.

Further, to know about the registration process, people could contact the Tourism department office through the contact number 0452-2334757 or through mail ID: touristofficemadurai@gmail.com

