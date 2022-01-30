Tourism centres open to visitors

NAGERCOIL

30 January 2022 20:43 IST

With the relaxation in total lockdown on Sunday, places of worship and tourism centres in Kannniyakumari district were thrown open.

The Beach Road, point of confluence of the seas and park were bereft of visitors during the total lockdown on Sunday in the past few weeks. With the relaxation in lockdown, these places saw visitors, though comparatively low because of the hot climate.

Advertising

Advertising

Moreover, the boat services operated by Poompuhar Shipping Corporation to Vivekiananda Rock and Tiruvalluvar Statue remain suspended even after the relaxation. So visitors were disappointed. There was some crowd in Thirparappu falls, Thotti Paalam and other places in the district.

Devotees are expecting permission from the authorities to take a holy dip in the confluence of the seas at Kanniyakumari on Monday, the Thai Amavasai day.