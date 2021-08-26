Tourism spots out of bounds for tourists

KODAIKANAL

26 August 2021 22:05 IST

A few tourism spots in the hill station continued to be out-of-bounds for the visitors and the decision to prohibit visitors was taken in the larger public interest in view of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic, officials said on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters, the officials from the Horticulture Department said that a few locations including Vattacanal waterfalls, Green Valley View, among others, have been identified as prohibited areas for the tourists.

Last week, Collector S Visakan held a meeting with officials and it was decided to ensure that the Standard Protocol of the government was implemented without any slackness.

Already, the vehicles coming from Kerala were thoroughly screened at the entry points. Only those with vaccine certificates/RT-PCR tests with negative results were allowed. The district administration had already appealed to the tourist operators, hoteliers and resort owners through a meeting to ensure safety first in the hill station.