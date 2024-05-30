Tour operator held for carrying stoves, charcoal in train

A tour operator, Sathish Chand, 64, was arrested for carrying charcoal, a prohibited inflammable goods, along with stoves in a tourist coach in Tirunelveli in the early hours of Wednesday.

Railway Protection Force have registered a case under various Sections of Railway Act for endangering safety of railway passengers, unlawfully bringing dangerous goods in train and for creating nuisance on railway premises. A railway statement said that during a routine check on a IRCTC tourist party coach, attached to Madurai-Punalur Express, upon arriving in Tirunelveli a team of officials led by Chief Commercial Inspector M. Aravin found charcoal and modified stoves. The case was consequently forwarded to RPF for further action.

The statement added that carrying inflammable articles stoves, gas cylinders, kerosene, petrol, acids, thermal welding materials, and explosives in trains is a punishable offense under the Railway Act.

Tourist parties, upon booking a coach, must provide a written declaration that they will not carry any inflammable articles during their journey.

Despite this requirement, the private party in question illegally carried cooking materials. An incident involving such illegal items led to the fire and explosion of gas cylinders on a privately- booked tourist coach stationed near Madurai junction yard on August 26, 2023, resulting in the death of nine people.

Under the Railway Act, the penalty for carrying inflammable articles on railways included imprisonment of up to three years, fines, and the cost of damages.

Regular announcements are made at railway stations urging passengers to avoid bringing flammable and explosive items onboard trains. Besides, field officials have been instructed to remain vigilant regarding passenger movement during train travel.

The railway also takes up scanning of luggage and parcels before loading them onto trains, the statement said.

Passengers can alert the railway officials through Railway Helpline 139 if they found any passenger on board or at a railway station in possession of flammable articles.

