Tougher action against COVID-19 norm violators

TIRUNELVELI

Even though the Corporation and the police are imposing fine on those who violate the COVID-19 norms like wearing masks and maintaining physical distancing, people continue to violate these norms, forcing the urban civic body to be tougher against such violations in the days to come.

Governor Banwarilal Purohit recently promulgated an ordinance that made violations of COVID-19 lockdown and physical distancing norms ‘compoundable offences’. The Department of Public Health issued an order that empowered the officials to slap a fine of ₹ 5,000 for violation of standard operating procedure issued for the commercial establishments. Those who do not wear mask in public places will have to pay ₹ 200 as fine and spitting in public places and violation of physical distancing norms will attract the fine of ₹ 500.

Collector Shilpa Prabhakar Satish deployed four inspection teams in Tirunelveli to identify violators and impose fine on them. The teams visit business establishments to check for violations, if any.

The Corporation team collected ₹ 2.24 lakh on Tuesday as fine from violators, including those who did not wear mask in public places and maintain physical distancing.

“Apart from individuals, business establishments will face fine if they fail to ensure their customers wearing masks and maintaining physical distancing,” Corporation Commissioner G. Kanann warned.

However, the number of persons roaming around along roads without mask is on the rise in Tirunelveli and Palayamkottai even as the number of COVID-19 positive cases refuses to subside. Moreover, none of the business establishments in the twin towns make sure that their customers were wearing mask and maintain physical distancing on their premises.

“We have to bring down the number of fresh cases, which is possible only with the cooperation of the public. Since the public refuse to cooperate, we’ve decided to deploy more teams to fine violators,” says Mr. Kannan.