Total trade through secret auction at Tirumangalam regulated market touches ₹1.5 crore in two months

The total trade value of the newly initiated secret auction at Tirumangalam regulated market touched ₹1.5 crore on Monday. The market functions under the Agricultural Marketing and Agri Business Department.

Regulated market superintendent, G. Vengadesh said that the secret auction system was initiated at the market in August this year. “As many as 180 farmers and 45 traders have benefited through the secret auction until now. The worth of total trade made in this period stood at ₹1.5 crore which is very welcoming,” he stated.

Sensing the need for farmers to earn profit by selling their produce at competitive prices by eliminating middlemen in Tirumanagalam, the secret auction was initiated here, said V. Mercy Jeyarani, Secretary, Madurai Market Committee.

It is a secret auction as the traders quote their prices for every lot in a bidding slip within a stipulated time. It is collected in a ballot box and the officials read out the highest bid alone, and if the farmer agrees to it, the auction is completed.

“We tapped many farmers and traders in the three blocks of Tirumangalam through the Panchayat presidents and by creating whatsapp groups. The auction slowly picked up,” she stated.

Paddy, cotton, sesame, groundnut, green gram, blackgram, varagu, kambu, kuthiraivali, thuvarai, mochai, solam and milagai vathal have been traded by farmers from Kallikudi, Tirumangalam, T. Kallupatti blocks and Sivaganga and Virudhunagar districts in these months, stated Mr Vengadesh.

“Tirumangalam market would soon be added to e-NAM, a pan-India electronic trading portal for agricultural commodities. Similar markets at Vadipatti, Melur, Usilampatti and Madurai in the district have already been listed on e-NAM,” she said and added that initiating the auction system at the regulated market in T. Kallupatti is in the pipeline.

The total trade value through the secret auction on Monday at the regulated market at Tirumangalam stood at ₹4,08,175.

According to an official statement, a total of 1,121.58 kg of blackgram were traded by five farmers of Kulathuvaipatti village and two traders-cum-mill owners benefited from it. The highest bid for one kg of chickpeas through auctioning was ₹75.20. The total trade value stood at ₹84,119.

Further, a farmer from Usilampatti sold 1,650 kg of ‘irungu solam’ at a maximum price of ₹41.50 per kg. A trader from Vadapalanji benefited from it, taking the total trade value to ₹68,475.

Thirty farmers from Thirupuvanam auctioned a total of 3,651.15 kg of cotton at a maximum of ₹70 per kg. The total trade value stood at ₹2,55,581. Four traders, including a spinning mill owner from Virudhunagar benefited from it.