Total shutdown, preparedness drill mark Janata curfew

The Janata curfew called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday witnessed a total shutdown in Dindigul and Theni districts.

Markets downed shutters in Dindigul and traffic on Palani-Kodaikanal ghat section was closed as a precautionary measure. The movement of tourists to and fro the hill station was curtailed due to the curfew.

Collector M. Vijayalakshmi reviewed the situation with senior officials and appealed to residents not to venture out. At 5 p.m., many volunteers and residential associations within the Corporation limits stepped out ringing bells and clapping hands as a mark of support to the medical fraternity and conservancy workers working selflessly across the globe.

Although the State government announced closure of TASMAC outlets, liquor was still available at many places at fancy price. On receiving information at the control room, police teams rushed to the spot and seized the liquor bottles.

Pat for health workers

A mock drill to check the preparedness of the medical team was conducted in a government hospital in Theni on Sunday.

At 3.10 p.m., a patient suspected to be suffering from symptoms of COVID-19 was rushed to Bodinayakkanur Government Hospital. Soon, top officials, including Collector M. Pallavi Baldev, arrived at the spot.

The patient was received by the helpdesk team, which recorded basic details about the patient. After carrying out preliminary tests, he was sent to the isolation ward, where a para-medical team carried out the mandatory procedure. The team members, who covered themselves with face mask, hand gloves and personal productive equipment (PPE), conducted the diagnosis as per WHO guidelines.

The results of a swab test, which was sent to Theni Government Hospital, would be known in the next 24 hours. Until then, the patient would be kept under observation, the team said.

Commending the team for its swift action and procedure, the Collector also checked the availability of disinfectant materials, including bleaching powder and sanitizers, officials said.

A similar mock drill was held at a primary health care centre at Devadanapatti in the district, Deputy Director, Health, Senthil said. All patients, who were advised home quarantine, were being closely monitored.

Estate workers, who went to Idukki district, would not be permitted until March 31, officials at the Tamil Nadu-Kerala border said.

As a part of the self-imposed curfew announced by the Prime Minister, all residents stayed indoors in the district. Busy spots such as Suruli Falls and temple shrines wore a deserted look. The markets in Theni town, Bodi, Uthamapalayam, Cumbum and other areas also remained closed.

Police teams appealed to residents, who were seen outside, to return to their homes and cooperate in the total shutdown. There were no untoward incidents. Traffic was totally hit, as buses, auto rickshaws and private vehicles remained off the road.