Total lockdown in Pearl City

The Sunday lockdown was total in Pearl City as arterial roads looked deserted and shops and establishments, including major vegetable markets, downed shutters.

With night curfew in force since April 20, the lockdown was total. A majority of motorists had valid reasons for travel and those who did not were issued a warning and sent back, police officials said.

Markets, shops and tea stalls remained shut. Except for a few pharmacy outlets, residential colonies in the city wore a deserted look for a major part of the day.

Aretrial stretches such as Thoothukudi-Palayamkottai Road, WGC Road, V. E. Road, Ettayapuram Road and Tiruchendur Road had absolutely no vehicle movement, a highway patrol officer said.

In Tiruchendur, the temple remained closed for devotees. However, people who had planned to conduct marriages came in small numbers and performed the wedding in front of Thundugai Vinayagar Temple. “While many families postponed the wedding, a few turned up with just the couple and their parents,” a temple officer said.

District police led by SP Jeyakumar made elaborate bandobast arrangements with 130 teams set up to monitor the lockdown. Of them, 30 teams checked movements in the city. Around 2,000 police personnel were deployed for surveillance, an officer said.