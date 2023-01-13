HamberMenu
Total earnings in Madurai division of Southern Railway stand at 80.67 %

January 13, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai division of Southern Railway has got 80.67 % total revenue earnings during April-December 2022.

According to a press release from Divisional Railway Manager P. Ananth here on Friday, there was an increase in passenger earnings from ₹ 280.80 crore (last year) to ₹ 502.05 crore this year, which was 78 % increase year-on-year. Similarly, the earnings from goods stood at an increase of 27 % from ₹ 191.44 crore to ₹ 242.60 crore. The number of passengers travelled in trains in Madurai division had gone up from 9.2 million to 24.1 million this year.

The press release stated that fines collected from public for ticketless travel also rose up from ₹ 654.41 lakh to ₹ 834.12 lakh which included smoking on railways premises and for other charges.

There was a total of 21.358 tonnes of goods transported in passenger trains while it was 2.20 million tonnes of goods lifted in goods trains during the year, the release added.

