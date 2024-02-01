Torture of domestic help: State government failed to take action against MLA’s family, says Raju

February 01, 2024 07:52 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, who promised to deal law-breakers with an iron hand, had failed to take immediate action against the son and daughter-in-law of Pallavaram MLA I. Karunanithi, who tortured a domestic help at their house in Chennai, said former Minister Sellur K. Raju here on Thursday.

Mr. Raju, who is also AIADMK Madurai urban district secretary, was addressing partymen who staged a protest to condemn this incident. He said the girl’s mother was promised of helping the girl prepare for NEET to get into a medical college. But she was subjected to cruelty for seven months. “The kind of torture she had underwent is very shocking. The family had expolited the girl’s poverty,” he said.

Mr. Raju did not spare the silence of the parties which were close to the ruling DMK.

The All India Democratic Women’s Association has remained silent on this grave crime against a girl. Similarly, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi leader Thol. Thirumavalavan has stopped with issuing a statement on the issue.

The police should have acted immediately on receipt of the complaint. But, only after the AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswamy condemned the issue did the police act.

The perpetrators of the crime had acted like animals and deserved to spend the rest of their lives in jail, he said.

Mr. Raju also condemned DMK MP A. Raja for his derogatory comments against AIADMK founder and former Chief Minister M.G. Ramachandran. Even former DMK president M. Karunanidhi had acknowledged the contribution of MGR in his political career.

Listing out the failures of the DMK, Mr. Raju said that the Tidel Park and Metro Rail for Madurai announced by the DMK have remained non-starters.

The agitators raised slogans that women, students, the oppressed classes and government officials were not safe under the DMK rule. Prices of construction materials, electricity tariff, property tax and price of milk have increased in the DMK government. The DMK was playing a fraud on the people with a slogan of social justice, they said.

AIADMK leaders M.S. Pandian, R. Annadurai, Ganesan and Manickam were among those who were present.

