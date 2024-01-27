GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Torture of domestic help: girl wants original TC and mark statement from employer

January 27, 2024 12:52 am | Updated 12:53 am IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The 18-year-old Scheduled Caste girl, who was tortured allegedly by the son and daughter-in-law of a DMK MLA while she was working as a domestic help for them, has requested the authorities to help her get back her transfer certificate and Class XII marksheet as she wanted to pursue a UG course.

Addressing reporters on Friday, she thanked Evidence, the NGO that was instrumental in bringing to light the alleged torture, and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin for acting against the accused. Evidence executive director A. Kathir said there was pressure from many quarters to withdraw the complaint. A majority of police personnel asked them to go for an “amicable settlement”. “But we were firm on our stand that action should be taken as per the law.”

Pointing out that the police had arrested the couple — Anto Mathivanan son of the legislator, Karunanithi, and Merlina, daughter-in-law, Mr. Kathir said that until the charge-sheet was framed, the accused should not be granted bail. The girl should be permitted to engage her own counsel and the trial should be held in a court outside Chennai, preferably, in Villupuram, he added.

The police should also amend the FIR with a few more additional Sections under the IPC and the SC/ST Act, he said, adding that any let up in the probe may force them to move the court to transfer the case to either the CBI or SIT of police.

The court should also record the statement of the girl under Section 164 of the Cr PC and the police should expedite the investigation, he added. The girl further said that she was examined by a panel of doctors in the Government Royapettah Hospital on Thursday.

In a recommendation to the Tamil Nadu government, Mr. Kathir said the accused should be imposed a fine of ₹25 lakh, in accordance with the law, the victim and her family should be given financial support and a compensation of ₹10 lakh. The educational expenses of the girl should be borne by the government. The girl’s mother should be given a pension of ₹15,000 per month.

