Torrential rains destroy crops, properties

December 18, 2023 10:10 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The administration was kept on their toes in rescue operations. On Monday morning as a section of residents in the low-lying areas close to the Tamirabharani River like Karuppanthurai, Kailasapuram, Meenakshipuram etc. hesitated to leave their homes for the relief camps, a team of officials persuaded them to follow the instructions after explaining to them about the impending danger. And, the people complied with the instructions.

“Even though there is no rain on Monday, we, as predicted by the IMD, expect more rains in the next 48 hours. Hence, we appeal to the public to strictly follow the officials’ instructions,” said State Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu who took stock of the situation along with a team of officials.

Xavier Colony, Tirunelveli Junction Bus-Stand and its surroundings have been inundated by the flood due to encroachments. The deluge submerged shops along the Tirunelveli Railway Junction Road. Families in marooned houses of Xavier Colony had to be rescued by boats.

Speaker M. Appavu, after visiting rain-hit coastal areas like Koottapuli, Koodankulam, Idinthakarai and Uvari, all in his Radhapuram constituency, sent 30 country boats from Koottapuli and Uvari to badly affected Tirunelveli and Ambasmudram areas. The boats were taken in as many trucks to these places.

“Five fishermen, who are good in swimming even in toughest conditions, will be in each boat during the rescue operations,” Mr. Appavu said.

Operation of buses to rural areas remained badly hit as the flood submerged most of the roads including Tirunelveli – Papanasam Highway.

The unexpected downpour has badly affected the ‘pisanam’ paddy cultivated on over 25,000 acres in Tirunelveli district.

The farmers, who suffered ‘pisanam’ paddy crop loss due to monsoon failure last year, are now starring at similar situation due to flood this year. The brick kiln in places like Eral, Vaazhavallaan, Umarikaadu and the shops of Authoor have been almost destroyed by the floods triggered by the Monday downpour.